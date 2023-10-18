© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Ricketts Wants Funding For Iran Stopped

By 24/7 News Source
Published October 18, 2023

A Nebraska Senator is calling on Congress to approve a long-term freeze on a six-billion dollar payment from the U-S to Iran. A press release says Republican U-S Senator Pete Ricketts is co-sponsoring two pieces of legislation to block Iran's access to the money. Ricketts says he believes Iran would use the money to support Hamas if Biden were to send it now. He also suggests permanently freezing the payment. The six-billion dollars was part of the prisoner swap with Iran, which freed five U-S citizens captured in the country.

