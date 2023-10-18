State Of NE Not Liable For 2017 Lawnmower Accident

The State of Nebraska is not responsible for a riding lawnmower that slid down a hill at a recreation area, and hit a man who was sitting at a picnic table. The State Supreme Court has ruled Nebraska law protects the state from liability in accidents when weather is to blame. Aaron Brown of Holdrege has back and nerve injuries his doctors say are serious and permanent. He sued the state for damages. The court determined wet grass caused the mower to slide down the hill at Sandy Channel State Recreation Area in 2017, hitting the picnic table where he was sitting.