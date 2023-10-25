© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Navigator CO2 Ventures Cancels Midwestern Pipeline Project

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published October 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT
A sign for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Satartia, Miss. There are now about 5,300 miles of CO2 pipelines in the U.S., but in the next few decades, that number could grow to more than 65,000 miles.
A major Midwestern carbon dioxide pipeline project has been canceled. Navigator CO2 Ventures announced the cancellation of its proposed 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway project on Friday. The pipeline would have carried planet-warming CO2 emissions from more than 20 industrial plans across Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, to be buried deep underground in Illinois. The cancellation comes soon after the company withdrew its application for a crucial permit in Illinois, and also said it was putting its other permit applications on hold. South Dakota regulators last month denied Navigator a construction permit for its pipeline.

