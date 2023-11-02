© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

NE GOP Hope To Avoid Repeat Of Covid-Related Mandates

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published November 2, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT

Public health safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic were at the center of a Nebraska legislative hearing held by the Health and Human Services Committee. Conservative lawmakers are criticizing mask mandates, vaccine requirements and government-ordered shutdowns that were common at the height of the pandemic. The committee is looking at the effectiveness of those policies. The hearing Wednesday came as Republicans across the country question whether such mandates will return in the wake of a late summer COVID-19 spike and with a new vaccine rollout. Most of Wednesday's witnesses defended actions taken at the height of the pandemic.
Tags
News KIOS NewsNebraska State Legislaturehealth departmentmandateCOVID 19
Associated Press
