© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE AG Sues Pool Company On Behalf Of Consumers

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published November 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST
MPH-JAH

Nebraska's Attorney General is filing a lawsuit against Premier Pools and Spas for leaving homeowners with empty pits in their yards. Mike Hilgers filed the suit in the Lancaster County District Court, accusing the company of violating the Consumer Protection Act. He says the company took advanced payments and didn't complete work, misrepresented the quality of their products, and putting gag clauses in their contracts to retaliate against customers who complained. He is seeking restitution for affected customers statewide and encourages anyone with a relevant complaint to contact the Attorney General's Office.
Tags
News KIOS Newsnebraska attorney generallawsuitconsumersbusiness
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source