NE AG Sues Pool Company On Behalf Of Consumers

Nebraska's Attorney General is filing a lawsuit against Premier Pools and Spas for leaving homeowners with empty pits in their yards. Mike Hilgers filed the suit in the Lancaster County District Court, accusing the company of violating the Consumer Protection Act. He says the company took advanced payments and didn't complete work, misrepresented the quality of their products, and putting gag clauses in their contracts to retaliate against customers who complained. He is seeking restitution for affected customers statewide and encourages anyone with a relevant complaint to contact the Attorney General's Office.