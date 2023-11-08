Reynolds Endorses DeSantis For President; News Of Endorsement Leaked Before Announcement

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president. The endorsement would give DeSantis' campaign a boost as he struggles to show progress against Donald Trump in the Republican primary. DeSantis has pinned his chances of emerging as an alternative to Trump alternative squarely on Iowa. Reynolds is breaking with long-standing Iowa tradition to endorse him. The state’s governor typically stays neutral before the caucuses that kick off the GOP nomination calendar. She announced the endorsement at a Monday rally in Des Moines. The plans were disclosed by two people familiar with the matter speaking on condition of anonymity before the rally.