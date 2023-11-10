Omaha Deputy CA Sues Mayor For Discrimination

Omaha Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters is pursuing a discrimination lawsuit against Mayor Jean Stothert. Authorities say the suit filed Wednesday in federal court alleges that Stothert discriminated against Peters when Stothert appointed Matt Kuhse, who the plaintiff is characterizing as a "less-qualified male candidate" to the post of city attorney in October 2021. Peters says the job posting was changed so that Kuhse would quality for the empty position, and an HR representative named in the suit was involved. The suit says Peters applied twice for the position and was named first choice in a first round of interviews, before being denied after the second interview with Stothert. An outside firm has been hired to represent Peters to avoid a conflict of interest. City officials say - as of last night - they had not been legally served with the complaint and declined to comment.