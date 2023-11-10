Tuberculosis Case Confirmed At Omaha YMCA

State health officials are confirming an active case of tuberculosis at a Douglas County YMCA. That discovery reportedly has prompted health authorities to look into more than five hundred possible exposures to the deadly bacterial infection that may have been exposed at the Westview Y's day-care facility near 156th Street and Summit Plaza between late spring of this year and the end of October. Children's Nebraska will hold clinics tomorrow and on Sunday to test kids four years and under who may have been exposed. State-run clinics reportedly will be up and running at the YMCA starting on Wednesday.