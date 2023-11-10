© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Tuberculosis Case Confirmed At Omaha YMCA

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published November 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST
Although tuberculosis is declining around the world, drug-resistant strains of <em>Mycobacterium tuberculosis</em> are on the rise.
NIAID/Flickr.com
Although tuberculosis is declining around the world, drug-resistant strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis are on the rise.

State health officials are confirming an active case of tuberculosis at a Douglas County YMCA. That discovery reportedly has prompted health authorities to look into more than five hundred possible exposures to the deadly bacterial infection that may have been exposed at the Westview Y's day-care facility near 156th Street and Summit Plaza between late spring of this year and the end of October. Children's Nebraska will hold clinics tomorrow and on Sunday to test kids four years and under who may have been exposed. State-run clinics reportedly will be up and running at the YMCA starting on Wednesday.
Tags
News KIOS NewsYMCA OmahatuberculosisINFECTIOUS DISEASES
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source