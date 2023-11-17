© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Extended Farm Bill Pumps Billions Into Nebraska Farming

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST

Nebraska farmers feel more at peace after the U.S. House of Representatives extended the Farm Bill to 2024. Out of the 428-billion dollar package, more than 75-percent will go towards food assistance programs, nine-percent will cover crop insurance, seven-percent will cover commodities and another seven-percent will cover conservation. Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation President Mark McHargue said producers appreciate the extension but are encouraging Congress to pass a five-year Farm Bill "to provide the needed support for farm and ranch families."
