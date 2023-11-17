Pillen Taps Board Of Ed. Member For Legislative Seat

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed fellow Republican and former State Board of Education member Fred Meyer to fill a vacant legislative seat representing eight central Nebraska counties. Pillen made the announcement Wednesday. Meyer will finish the term of former state Sen. Tom Briese. Briese vacated the seat in October after Pillen tapped him to fill the vacant post of state treasurer. Pillen says he received assurance that Meyer will only serve the remainder of Briese’s term and not seek election to the upcoming term because other candidates have already launched bids for the seat.