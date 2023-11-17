Sarpy County Wastewater Project Continues With Govt. Support

After receiving a 45-million dollar investment from the federal government, Sarpy County is going to continue to move forward with a major infrastructure project. Construction for the wastewater project began in 2022 with two sewer lines, one extending to Springfield and the other to Bellevue. The funding from the government will bring in another line that will connect the two. Once the project is finished, the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency estimates it will bring in 15-point-seven billion dollars in tax revenue for Nebraska over 30 years and create four-thousand jobs.