Omaha Lawyer Arrested In Record-Setting Drug Bust

Police say it's the biggest drug bust of its kind in Omaha. Investigators say they responded to a 9-1-1 call from a landlord who believed he found a drug cooking set-up in one of his rental homes. Police say they found 14 pounds of DMT, a potent hallucinogenic drug, stored in glass canning jars. At least one jar also tested positive for fentanyl and heroin. The Omaha Police Narcotics Unit says they arrested an attorney who lives in the home. Jonathan Lawler has had his license suspended.