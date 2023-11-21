© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Omaha Lawyer Arrested In Record-Setting Drug Bust

24/7 News Source
Published November 21, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST
In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement partners seized brightly colored rainbow fentanyl pills in 18 states.

Police say it's the biggest drug bust of its kind in Omaha. Investigators say they responded to a 9-1-1 call from a landlord who believed he found a drug cooking set-up in one of his rental homes. Police say they found 14 pounds of DMT, a potent hallucinogenic drug, stored in glass canning jars. At least one jar also tested positive for fentanyl and heroin. The Omaha Police Narcotics Unit says they arrested an attorney who lives in the home. Jonathan Lawler has had his license suspended.
