Berkshire Exec Munger Dies At 99

Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway into an investment powerhouse, has died. He was 99. Munger served as Buffett’s sounding board on investments and business decisions and helped lead Berkshire for more than five decades and served as its longtime vice chairman. Munger preferred to stay in the background and let Buffett be the face of Berkshire, and he often downplayed his contributions to the company’s remarkable success. But Buffett always credited Munger with pushing him beyond his early value investing strategies to buy great businesses. Berkshire's devoted shareholders treasure Munger's pointed quips at the annual meeting.