KIOS News

Approved MUD Budget Makes For Increased Rates, Decreased Bills

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published December 7, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST
A 2024 Metropolitan Utilities District budget has been approved in Omaha - and will lead to lower gas and water bills. The M-U-D Board of Directors says natural gas and water rates were increased, but the cost of natural gas has gone down. They say gas bills will decrease 13-percent, or 106-dollars annually, while water bills will increase nearly five-percent, or 20-dollars annually. M-U-D says the bills combined will go down by a total of seven-percent, or almost 90-dollars per year. The department says rate increases were approved to upgrade system reliability and replace outdated infrastructure.
