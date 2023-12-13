Social Media/Text Scams Plague Vulnerable Nebraskans

The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is warning residents about an emergency rental assistance scam. The authority says scammers are using social media platforms under the guise of helping applicants get emergency rental assistance. Officials say the scam artists ask for personal information and a fee to get applications approved. The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is managing the federally funded emergency rental assistance program in the state. Meanwhile, Westside Community Schools in Omaha are warning the community about a text scam that's been circulating. The district says parents are reporting messages claiming to be from Superintendent Dr. Mike Lucas or other leadership. The texts ask you to reply and confirm the message has been received. The district warns to report the message and delete it, but not to respond.