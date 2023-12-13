© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Social Media/Text Scams Plague Vulnerable Nebraskans

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published December 13, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST

 

The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is warning residents about an emergency rental assistance scam. The authority says scammers are using social media platforms under the guise of helping applicants get emergency rental assistance. Officials say the scam artists ask for personal information and a fee to get applications approved. The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is managing the federally funded emergency rental assistance program in the state. Meanwhile, Westside Community Schools in Omaha are warning the community about a text scam that's been circulating. The district says parents are reporting messages claiming to be from Superintendent Dr. Mike Lucas or other leadership. The texts ask you to reply and confirm the message has been received. The district warns to report the message and delete it, but not to respond.
Tags
News KIOS Newsscamsphone scamelementary schoolrenter protections
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source