KIOS News

Fortenberry Conviction Reversed; Case Can Be Retried

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published December 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST
An appellate court has reversed a federal conviction against former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, ruling that he should not have been tried in Los Angeles. Fortenberry was convicted in March 2022 on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued its ruling Tuesday. Fortenberry says he and his wife are gratified by the decision. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles says prosecutors are evaluating potential next steps. The case can be retried.
News KIOS NewsconvictionJeff Fortenberrytrials
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
