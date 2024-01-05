Stand Off Between Pillen And Remote Workers Continues

State government workers are getting a reprieve from Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen's order to end remote work and return to their offices after a state agency temporarily blocked the order. State workers had been set to return to the office on Tuesday after Pillen unilaterally issued the order back in November. But on Friday, the Nebraska Committee on Industrial Relations granted a temporary halt on the order until the dispute between the governor's office and public employees can be resolved through bargaining. The committee serves as an arbitrator that resolves public sector wage and working condition disputes.