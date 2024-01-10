© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

OSHA Violations Lead To Fines For Nebraska Beef In Omaha

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published January 10, 2024 at 11:15 AM CST
Beef sides hang in a chilling room at a slaughterhouse in Nebraska.
Nati Harnik
/
AP
Beef sides hang in a chilling room at a slaughterhouse in Nebraska.

A beef plant in Omaha where an employee was severely injured over the summer is now fined almost 275-thousand-dollars for safety violations. The Occupation Safety and Health Administration - or OSHA - started investigating Nebraska Beef after a June accident caused an employee to get a medical amputation. OSHA says employees didn't have proper procedures for hydraulic equipment and were also exposed to live electrical parts. Nebraska Beef was cited with two willful violations and eleven serious violations.
