Meat Packing Plant Will Pay Employees Lost Wages

Hundreds of employees will get 230-thousand dollars in recovered lost wages from a Nebraska meat packing plant . The US Department of Labor says Noah's Ark in Hastings will pay 545 workers who weren't compensated for pre- and post-shift work. The work included cleaning and safety procedures. In December 2023, the company agreed to pay employees who were affected between September 2021 and February 2023, and to follow the Fair Labor Standards Act in the future.