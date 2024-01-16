Lincoln Based Nelnet Settles Mass. Lawsuit

A Lincoln-based student loan servicer is ordered to pay one-point-eight million dollars in a settlement. Nelnet Inc. is accused of not telling millions of borrowers about affordable repayment options when they were available between 2013 and 2017. The suit came from the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office after it says borrowers from the state weren't told about income-based repayment options. Massachusetts state law says those notifications were the loan servicer's responsibility. Nelnet leadership says it's closing the lawsuit with improved income-based repayment communications.