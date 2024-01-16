OPS Board Makes Changes To Better Compensate Para-Professionals

Changes are coming to pay for Omaha's para-educators and special educators. The Omaha Public School board voted to approve two amendments yesterday. The first will give a ten-percent pay bump to special education teachers for the required meetings and paperwork outside of the school day -- currently, district policy is a seven-percent pay bump. The second change will allow para-educators to act as substitute teachers for an pay increase of about ten dollars more an hour if needed. The Omaha Public School District has been facing a shortage of para-professionals and other positions this school year, with more unfilled positions than last year.