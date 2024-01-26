© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Heavy Snowfall Finally Brings Down NE's Drought Level

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published January 26, 2024
Landon Ainge digs his car out of the snow on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, where a heavy snowfall triggered a rare snow day for many students.

For the first time in almost two years, no part of Nebraska is languishing under extreme or exceptional drought. This according to federal officials, who released the latest map from the U.S. drought monitor on Thursday. The news reportedly comes as parts of eastern and south-central Nebraska continue to struggle with severe drought. However, for the first time since late March 2022, no areas within the Cornhusker State are currently listed in the extreme or exceptional category. State officials say that's very good news for farmers and ranchers.
