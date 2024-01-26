© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

MPS Teachers Gradually Getting Wage Increase

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published January 26, 2024 at 3:07 PM CST
Chelsea Beck
/
NPR

Teachers in Millard will be getting nearly ten-percent raises over the next couple of school years. The school board decided educators with Millard Public Schools and the Millard Education Association agreed on the nine-point-seven-percent pay boosts on Monday. Base pay for teachers who have a bachelor's degree will increase from just over 40-thousand-600 each year to just shy of 43-thousand in the 2024-25 school year. The next school year, it will increase again to just over 44-thousand-300-dollars. School nurses will also see base pay raises, while both teachers and nurses will see bereavement leave and parental leave as added benefits.
