MPS Teachers Gradually Getting Wage Increase

Teachers in Millard will be getting nearly ten-percent raises over the next couple of school years. The school board decided educators with Millard Public Schools and the Millard Education Association agreed on the nine-point-seven-percent pay boosts on Monday. Base pay for teachers who have a bachelor's degree will increase from just over 40-thousand-600 each year to just shy of 43-thousand in the 2024-25 school year. The next school year, it will increase again to just over 44-thousand-300-dollars. School nurses will also see base pay raises, while both teachers and nurses will see bereavement leave and parental leave as added benefits.