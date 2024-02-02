© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Lincoln FD Settles With Female Firefighters In Retaliation/Discrimination Suits

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:35 PM CST

One current and one former firefighter have settled lawsuits with the Lincoln Fire Department for 900-thousand dollars total. The City agreed to pay 650-thousand to Amanda Benson in a lawsuit she filed in 2018. Her suit says complaints of a hostile work environment were ignored and employees who contributed to it weren't held accountable. Another 250-thousand dollar settlement was reached with firefighter Jessie Lundvall for a suit she filed in 2022, saying she was discriminated against based on her sex, stereotypes, and retaliation. After these two settlements, the total amount paid out by the City in connection to retaliation and discrimination in the fire department will be more than one-point-seven-five-million.
Tags
News KIOS Newsfire departmentlawsuitsettlementdiscrimination
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press