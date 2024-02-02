Lincoln FD Settles With Female Firefighters In Retaliation/Discrimination Suits

One current and one former firefighter have settled lawsuits with the Lincoln Fire Department for 900-thousand dollars total. The City agreed to pay 650-thousand to Amanda Benson in a lawsuit she filed in 2018. Her suit says complaints of a hostile work environment were ignored and employees who contributed to it weren't held accountable. Another 250-thousand dollar settlement was reached with firefighter Jessie Lundvall for a suit she filed in 2022, saying she was discriminated against based on her sex, stereotypes, and retaliation. After these two settlements, the total amount paid out by the City in connection to retaliation and discrimination in the fire department will be more than one-point-seven-five-million.