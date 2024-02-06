© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

New Full Ride Scholarship Created To Keep College Students In NE

Published February 6, 2024

A new scholarship is being created to attract and keep the brightest college students in Nebraska. Any student who attends the University of Nebraska with a perfect ACT score of 36 will get a full scholarship covering tuition, room and board, and a five-thousand dollar cash stipend. NU says about 30 students each year in Nebraska score a perfect 36 ACT, but 80-percent of them leave to attend college in another state. The scholarship will apply to students attending the University of Nebraska schools in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney. It's funded by five-million-dollars in private contributions.
