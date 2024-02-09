© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Judge Settles Dispute Between Native Tribes/Thurston County

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published February 9, 2024 at 10:48 AM CST

A federal judge has approved an agreement between two tribes and an eastern Nebraska county that gives Native American voters a majority in five of seven county board districts. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. called the agreement a “fair, reasonable and adequate” settlement. The Winnebago and Omaha tribes alleged that Thurston County and its board of supervisors violated the Voting Rights Act with its previous district map in 2022. Thurston County is on Nebraska’s border with Iowa. Much of it overlaps the two tribes’ reservations. The Sioux City, Iowa, Journal reports that the settlement includes a new district map, which the county has approved for this year’s election.
Tags
News KIOS NewsOmaha tribeWinnebago Tribejudgesettlement
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press