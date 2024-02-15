© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Berkshire-Owned Toy Company Squares Off With Build-A-Bear In Legal Battle

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published February 15, 2024 at 11:08 AM CST
CPSC
Build-A-Bear has recalled almost 300,000 Colorful Heart teddy bears.

Build-A-Bear and Squishmallows maker Kelly Toys are now facing off in federal court. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Kelly Toys and parent company Jazwares accused Build-A-Bear's new “Skoosherz” products of copying the look and feel of their mega-popular Squishmallow toys. Build-A-Bear soon clapped back with its own lawsuit — saying that its “Skoosherz” toys were based on its own original stuffed animals that have been around for years. Jazwares’ is owned by Alleghany Corp., an insurance giant controlled by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. The Squishmallows booth sold toys modeled after Warren Buffett, and Charlie Munger in the exhibit hall for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Omaha.
berkshire hathawaywarren buffettoyslawsuit
24/7 News Source
Associated Press
