Dept. Of Justice Puts LPS On Notice Re Hearing Impaired Students
The U.S. Department of Justice is asking the Lincoln Public School district to change its treatment of deaf and hard of hearing students. A letter from the Department of Justice to the school district says that the district's "blanket" policy does not consider the individualized needs of deaf and hard of hearing students and denies them an equal opportunity to take part in neighborhood school and high school choice programs. The letter noted that the district assigns deaf and hard of hearing students to specific schools.