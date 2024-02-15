© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Dept. Of Justice Puts LPS On Notice Re Hearing Impaired Students

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 15, 2024 at 11:04 AM CST
A schoolboy with a cochlear implant listens to his teacher during lessons at a school for the hearing impaired in Germany. The implants have dramatically changed the way deaf children learn and transition out of schools for the deaf and into classrooms with non-disabled students.
Eckehard Schulz
/
AP
A schoolboy with a cochlear implant listens to his teacher during lessons at a school for the hearing impaired in Germany. The implants have dramatically changed the way deaf children learn and transition out of schools for the deaf and into classrooms with non-disabled students.

The U.S. Department of Justice is asking the Lincoln Public School district to change its treatment of deaf and hard of hearing students. A letter from the Department of Justice to the school district says that the district's "blanket" policy does not consider the individualized needs of deaf and hard of hearing students and denies them an equal opportunity to take part in neighborhood school and high school choice programs. The letter noted that the district assigns deaf and hard of hearing students to specific schools.
