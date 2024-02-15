© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Pillen Bows To Pressure; NE Will Accept Summer EBT Funding

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published February 15, 2024 at 11:14 AM CST
Daniel Fishel for NPR

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has reversed course and now says he will accept federal funding to help feed hungry children during the summer break. Pillen said Monday that the state will accept the roughly $18 million in Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children. Pillen had said in December that the state would reject the funding, defending his position by stating, “I don’t believe in welfare.” But he came under intense pressure, including from some in his own party, to accept the funds. The program provides pre-loaded EBT cards to low-income families and those whose children are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches at school.
Tags
News KIOS NewsSchool Lunch ProgrambenefitsJim Pillenfunding
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press