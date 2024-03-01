NE Hospitals Fall Victim To Cyber-Attack

© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

A cyber-attack is affecting most Nebraska hospitals. Change Healthcare, a program the majority of Nebraska hospitals use to provide financial and clinical authorization services, was hit with a cyber-attack last Wednesday (the 21st). The Nebraska Hospital Association says there may be longer wait times since billing, prior authorization, and some insurance verification systems have been impacted. The N-H-A says the frequency and sophistication of ransom ware attacks targeted at hospitals and health systems has increased significantly in the last two years.
