KIOS News

May 19th To Be 'Malcolm X Day' In NE

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published March 29, 2024 at 1:26 PM CDT
Malcolm X, shown here in 1964, spoke at Brown University in 1961 to defend his views. That speech was recently unearthed in the university archives.
Herman Hiller, World Telegram staff photographer
/
[Public domain] via Wikimedia Commons
Malcolm X, shown here in 1964, spoke at Brown University in 1961 to defend his views. That speech was recently unearthed in the university archives.

The Nebraska Legislature has passed a bill that will recognize civil rights icon Malcolm X every May 19, the day he was born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1925. The legislation falls short of declaring the day a state holiday. Instead, it sets aside Malcolm X Day to allow Nebraska schools to hold exercises to recognize the civil rights icon. The day comes in the same year that a ceremony will be held in May to observe Malcolm X’s induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame.
News KIOS NewsMalcolm XNebraska State LegislatureHistory
