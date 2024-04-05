© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Halloran Reprimanded But Not Censured By Legislative Board

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published April 5, 2024 at 11:32 AM CDT

An outside investigator has found that a Nebraska lawmaker who invoked the name of a colleague while reading a graphic account of rape violated the body’s sexual harassment policy. That led the Legislature's Executive Board on Wednesday to issue Republican state Sen. Steve Halloran a letter of reprimand. But that announcement was met with strong criticism from several lawmakers who said Halloran should have faced a censure vote by the full body. The report and reprimand follow Halloran's remarks on the floor March 18. In his remarks, he repeatedly called out the name “Sen. Cavanaugh” while reading the graphic scene. Halloran has said he was reading what he considers “obscene material” available to students in libraries.
Tags
News KIOS NewsNebraska State LegislatureSenator Steve Halloranstate senate
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source