GOP Holds Rally For Stalled 'Winner-Take-All' Electoral College System

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2024 at 8:10 AM CDT
Babbitt's Twitter feed frequently featured Fox News figures such as Charlie Kirk, a regular guest whose bylined commentaries appear on the Fox News website. Kirk and his group supported the Jan. 6 protest events, though his group has since denounced the violence that took place.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk is calling on Nebraska Republicans to put pressure on state lawmakers to adopt a “winner-take-all” system of awarding Electoral College votes. More than 500 people turned out Tuesday night for a rally sponsored by the Nebraska Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump could need every electoral vote he can get to defeat President Joe Biden in a rematch of the 2020 race. Under the right scenario, a single electoral vote from Nebraska could give Biden the 270 electoral votes he needs to win reelection. Republicans are urging Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen to call a special session to pass a winner-take-all bill that is languishing in committee.
Associated Press
