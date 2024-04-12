© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Voting Rights Bill For Felons Passes NE Legislature

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:39 AM CDT
The Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the legal blows it has taken, are central to the current political fight over voting access.

Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill to restore the voting rights of those convicted of felonies upon the completion of their sentences, including prison and parole time. The bill has been introduced for years by Omaha state Sen. Justin Wayne. It passed Thursday by a wide margin. Currently, a person who has been convicted of a felony must wait two years after completing all the terms of their conviction before regaining voting rights. Wayne’s measure eliminates that waiting period. That waiting period was established in 2005 by the Legislature. Before that, a person convicted of a felony lost their right to vote indefinitely.
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press