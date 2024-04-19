© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

911 Outage Across Midwest Due To Careless Worker

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published April 19, 2024 at 11:55 AM CDT
Kativ
/
Getty Images

Federal officials are looking into Wednesday's 9-1-1 outage that affected Nebraska and some neighboring states. Officials in Douglas County say utility provider Lumen was already under investigation by the state's Public Service Commission for their role in last year's large-scale outage. Wednesday's incident reportedly spanned about two and a half hours. Officials say the outage was later traced to a third-party contractor who accidentally cut a fiber line while installing a light pole.
Tags
News KIOS News911 callpower outageemergency
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source