911 Outage Across Midwest Due To Careless Worker
Federal officials are looking into Wednesday's 9-1-1 outage that affected Nebraska and some neighboring states. Officials in Douglas County say utility provider Lumen was already under investigation by the state's Public Service Commission for their role in last year's large-scale outage. Wednesday's incident reportedly spanned about two and a half hours. Officials say the outage was later traced to a third-party contractor who accidentally cut a fiber line while installing a light pole.