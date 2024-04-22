© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

EPA Allows High-Ethanol Blend Of Gasoline Again This Summer

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:26 AM CDT
A 45-cent-per-gallon government subsidy for ethanol producers ended earlier this year, but there's still a mandate that forces refineries to blend ethanol with gasoline. Before the mandate, refineries used about half as much ethanol as they do today.
Mark Wilson
/
Getty Images
A 45-cent-per-gallon government subsidy for ethanol producers ended earlier this year, but there's still a mandate that forces refineries to blend ethanol with gasoline. Before the mandate, refineries used about half as much ethanol as they do today.

The Environmental Protection Agency is allowing the sale of gasoline containing a higher blend of ethanol for the third summer in a row. The emergency waiver issued Friday will exempt gasoline blended with 15% ethanol from the existing summertime ban. Gasoline with 10% ethanol is already sold nationwide, but the higher blend has been prohibited in the summer because of concerns it could worsen smog during warm weather. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the waiver was warranted because the war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East are putting pressure on the global fuel supply. Ethanol trade groups and elected officials in the Midwestern states where the fuel is produced from corn praised the decision. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called the decision “a huge victory for Iowa farmers, American energy independence, and consumers.”
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press