KIOS News

Pillen Vows To Call Special Session To Focus On Property Taxes

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:30 AM CDT

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen says he'll keep his promise to call a special legislative session this summer to push lawmakers to find a fix for soaring property taxes. Pillen said Thursday on the last day of this year's regular session that he “will call as many sessions as it takes." The bill introduced at his request would have raised the state’s sales tax to 6.5%. It also would have expanded the number of goods and services taxed to items like candy, soda and digital advertising. The bill was pulled for a lack of support before a final vote could be taken.
News KIOS Newstax revenueJim PillenNebraska State Legislature
