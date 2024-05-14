IA Sued Over Immigration Law

The U.S. Justice Department sued Iowa over its new law that would give the state the authority to arrest and deport some migrants. It is the second lawsuit filed Thursday that seeks to block legislation passed earlier this year by state lawmakers. Both the Justice Department’s lawsuit and another suit filed by civil rights and immigrant rights groups argued the state law was preempted by federal law and should be declared invalid. Iowa's statute is like a more expansive Texas law that is currently on hold. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said Thursday that the state would not back down and would defend its new law.