KIOS News

IA Sued Over Immigration Law

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 14, 2024 at 12:30 PM CDT
NPR

The U.S. Justice Department sued Iowa over its new law that would give the state the authority to arrest and deport some migrants. It is the second lawsuit filed Thursday that seeks to block legislation passed earlier this year by state lawmakers. Both the Justice Department’s lawsuit and another suit filed by civil rights and immigrant rights groups argued the state law was preempted by federal law and should be declared invalid. Iowa's statute is like a more expansive Texas law that is currently on hold. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said Thursday that the state would not back down and would defend its new law.
Tags
News KIOS Newsiowaimmigrationlawsuit
Associated Press
