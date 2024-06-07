© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Hagel Puts Face On Advocacy For Imprisoned Vets

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published June 7, 2024 at 1:18 PM CDT
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel.
Ariel Zambelich
/
NPR
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel.

Those seeking to keep military veterans out of jails and prisons are shining a spotlight on a new Nebraska law that makes judicial diversion available to veterans statewide. The law makes Nebraska the first in the nation to adopt a model recommended by the Veterans Justice Commission. Now, commission leaders say at least a dozen other states are looking to follow Nebraska's lead. The commission is co-chaired by a former U.S. senator from Nebraska and one-time Pentagon chief Chuck Hagel. He says the commission estimates that nearly 200,000 military veterans are in prisons and jails across the country.
Tags
News KIOS Newshagelveteransprisons
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source