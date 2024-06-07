© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Husker Game-Fraudster Ordered To Pay Restitution

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published June 7, 2024 at 1:22 PM CDT
The man responsible for selling a fraudulent Nebraska Game Day Experience is ordered to pay restitution to his victims. Attorney General Mike Hilgers filed a lawsuit accusing Kenneth Jason McCants of defrauding consumers. He was promising them a Husker football game with former Husker football players in a Memorial Stadium suite. McCants claimed all proceeds would benefit charities. Instead, people got general admission tickets or nothing at all. McCants was ordered to pay eighty-seven-thousand-dollars in restitution to the victims as well as more than 250-thousand in penalties and fees.
