Omaha Launches Website Detailing New Master Plan For City

The city of Omaha is launching a website for its master plan. The site, WeMakeOmaha-dot-org, has been established to house information including projected population growth. A series of workshops, surveys, listening sessions and interviews will take place through December 2025 to figure out how the city can best meet the needs of residents into the 2030s and 2040s. A new master plan for the city of Omaha will go into effect in December 2026.