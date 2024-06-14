© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Sports Reporter Greg Echlin Explains the CWS Hall of Fame Situation...And Why It's Not in Omaha

KIOS | By Greg Echlin
Published June 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

The College World Series started today at Charles Schwab Field and, with it, comes several ancillary events in conjunction with the NCAA baseball championship. As award winning KIOS sports reporter Greg Echlin explains for Omaha Public Radio, there’s a year-round plan to celebrate the history of college baseball in Omaha. But not what organizers originally had in mind…

Greg Echlin's KIOS College Hall of Fame Feature
Greg Echlin
