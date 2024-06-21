New University System Pres. To Get Million Dollar Salary While Tuition Prices Go Up

A contract is approved for the new University of Nebraska system president. Under the contract, Dr. Jeffrey Gold will receive a base salary of more than one-million-dollars per year and 122-thousand-dollars in deferred compensation. The five-year contract will take effect on July 1st. Meanwhile, Tuition is going up for students at the University of Nebraska. The Nebraska Board of Regents approved a one-billion-dollar budget yesterday including a three-point-five-percent tuition increase. Students taking 15 credit hours will pay 135 dollars more per semester at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, 120-dollars more per semester at the University of Nebraska Omaha and 105 dollars extra each semester at the University of Nebraska Kearney.