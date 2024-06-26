MO River Flooding Leads To Emergency Declarations/Evacuations

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is declaring a state of emergency for counties along the Missouri River. The declaration is in response to flooding that is expected to impact communities along the river. The move is being made to make sure that state resources and funds are available to communities affected by flooding. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for several counties in Western Iowa in response to the flooding. The declaration allows for utilizing state resources to prepare for and respond to severe weather conditions. Additionally, regulatory provisions have been temporarily suspended to facilitate disaster response efforts, including allowing overweight vehicles to transport essential goods without a permit. WOWT reports that Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a joint statement yesterday asking people to stay away from the Missouri River. Officials say the river is experiencing higher-than-normal flow, and there is a potential for more debris in the water.