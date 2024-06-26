© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Severe Overnight Storms June 25th Worsen MO River Flooding

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published June 26, 2024 at 8:22 AM CDT
This image provided by Sioux County Sheriff shows City of Rock Valley, Iowa on Saturday, June 22, 2024.
AP
/
Sioux County Sheriff
This image provided by Sioux County Sheriff shows City of Rock Valley, Iowa on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Severe storms with tornado warnings brought hail and heavy rain to parts of the Midwest as floodwaters breached levees in Iowa, creating dangerous conditions that prompted evacuations. The sheriff’s office in Monona County says the Little Sioux River breached levees in several areas Tuesday. Evacuation orders were issued, and roads were closed in the area. No injuries were immediately reported. Iowa officials say they expect to close parts of two highways near Council Bluffs because of floodwaters. WOWT reports that two evacuation zones have been established in Council Bluffs from Gifford Road east of the Missouri River to Interstate 29 and north to Interstate 880. At least two deaths are being blamed on the storms. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster for several counties in Iowa to free up federal aid.
Tags
News KIOS Newssevere weatherfloodingCity of Council BluffsplattsmouthSioux City
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source