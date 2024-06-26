Severe Overnight Storms June 25th Worsen MO River Flooding

Severe storms with tornado warnings brought hail and heavy rain to parts of the Midwest as floodwaters breached levees in Iowa, creating dangerous conditions that prompted evacuations. The sheriff’s office in Monona County says the Little Sioux River breached levees in several areas Tuesday. Evacuation orders were issued, and roads were closed in the area. No injuries were immediately reported. Iowa officials say they expect to close parts of two highways near Council Bluffs because of floodwaters. WOWT reports that two evacuation zones have been established in Council Bluffs from Gifford Road east of the Missouri River to Interstate 29 and north to Interstate 880. At least two deaths are being blamed on the storms. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster for several counties in Iowa to free up federal aid.