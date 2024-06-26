© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

TN Volunteers Win CWS In Omaha

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published June 26, 2024 at 8:16 AM CDT
Christian Moore hit a leadoff homer, Dylan Dreiling went deep for the third time in three games and Tennessee won its first national championship in baseball with a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M in Game 3 of the College World Series finals. The Volunteers bounced back from a Game 1 loss to win two straight and become the first No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Tournament to win the title since Miami in 1999. Tennessee held an Aggies’ offense averaging 8.5 runs per game for the season to six runs over the last 20 innings of the finals.
