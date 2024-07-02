Racism May Have Been Factor In Crete Mass Shooting

Authorities are not ruling out racist motives as they investigate why a white Nebraska man shot and wounded seven neighbors who were Guatemalan immigrants. Officials say about 15 people were mostly in the yard at the victims’ home when 74-year-old Billy Booth opened fire from his house Friday in the community of Crete. Booth killed himself after the shootings. The victims are related and include four children ages 3 to 10. They are expected to survive. The Omaha World-Herald reported Booth had a history of conflicts with neighbors.