© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Racism May Have Been Factor In Crete Mass Shooting

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published July 2, 2024 at 10:42 AM CDT
Turning the standard ambulance into a specialized stroke treatment unit could help.
iStockphoto
Turning the standard ambulance into a specialized stroke treatment unit could help.

Authorities are not ruling out racist motives as they investigate why a white Nebraska man shot and wounded seven neighbors who were Guatemalan immigrants. Officials say about 15 people were mostly in the yard at the victims’ home when 74-year-old Billy Booth opened fire from his house Friday in the community of Crete. Booth killed himself after the shootings. The victims are related and include four children ages 3 to 10. They are expected to survive. The Omaha World-Herald reported Booth had a history of conflicts with neighbors.
Tags
News KIOS NewsshootingCreteRacism
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press