NE Infrastructure Projects Include Dam, Interstate Roadways

Kingsley Dam on Lake McConnaughy is in need of upgrades. Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation officials say that the 90-year-old dam needs a major resurfacing project. Officials say that the dam is safe and not in any danger of failure, but engineering studies show that a resurfacing of the stop protection is needed. The cost of the resurfacing project is expected to range from 100-million-dollars to 200-million-dollars. Meanwhile, a pair of bridges on I-80 west of Lincoln are set to be torn down. Officials say highway closures will allow for the safe demolition of the Northwest 126th and Northwest 98th Street bridges. I-80 eastbound will close tonight at 8:00 p.m. and traffic will be detoured at the Milford Interchange and routed north to Highway 34. Detours will be removed, and normal traffic is set to resume by tomorrow at 6:00 a.m.