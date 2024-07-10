© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

NE State Auditor Claims Fraud In Payments To Childcare Providers

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 10, 2024 at 12:17 PM CDT
Nebraska's State Auditor says millions of dollars were paid out to child care providers improperly. Auditor Mike Foley says the providers were taking advantage of the Department of Health and Human Services by overbilling, and the department shouldn't have processed the payments. He says almost 12-point-eight million was paid out in a nine-month period. DHHS CEO Steve Corsi says he agrees with the Auditor's findings, and the fraud unit is working to recover full or partial payments.
