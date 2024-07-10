Windstream Under Fire Following NE 9-1-1 Outages

Problems with 911 access are reported in several Nebraska counties. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reported yesterday that Verizon customers might not be able to reach 911 within the county. Officials in Sarpy County said the issue could also include people trying to call 911 on landlines. Lumen technicians are working on the issue.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Windstream following an investigation into three 9-1-1 outages in Nebraska. The state Public Service Commission says the phone carrier had the responsibility to make sure emergency calls went through. Other components of the 9-1-1 system were found to have been fully functional at the time of the outages. The Commission says it's seeking sanctions from Windstream such as administrative fines. A hearing will be held in late August.